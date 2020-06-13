TFD: 7-year-old taken to hospital after near drowning on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department responded to a report of a drowning near the east side Friday night.

TFD says crews were called out to the area of Mary Ann Cleveland and South Atterbury Wash Way after a 911 call was made to report an approximately 7-year-old who boy was found unconscious in the pool by his parents with a reported down time of 3-4 minutes.

Crews were informed that the parents removed the unconscious child from the pool and initiated CPR, according to TFD.

Upon arrival, the child was outside of the pool and CPR was being preformed. Crews continued resuscitation efforts while he was being taken to the hospital.

TFD say the child's condition did appear to get better before arriving to the hospital, but being underwater for any amount of time can have damaging effects.

Tucson Police responded to the scene and will assess the situation per TPD protocols.

TFD wants to remind everyone of knowing their ABC's of drowning; Active adult supervision, barriers, and classes including, swim lessons for children and CPR for caregivers. Theses steps to preventing any sort of water related incidents. Knowing theses steps will give a 3 to 5 minute head start on saving their life before emergency crews arrive.