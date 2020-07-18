TFD: 3 individuals displaced after eastside mobile home fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire near the eastside early Saturday morning.

TFD says crews were called out to the area of 3411 S. Camino Seco around 8:23 a.m. for a report of a fire.

The initial dispatch and on-scene reports signified one person was trapped, requiring firefighters to quickly rescue the individual, according to TFD.

The rescue and fire were contained within approximately 20 minutes by 18 firefighters.

TFD says three individuals were displaced and were provided services from the Red Cross of Southern Arizona.

Two individuals sustained non-life threatening injuries, and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation.