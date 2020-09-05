TFD: 2 displaced after porch fire near northeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to an exterior porch fire near the northeast side Saturday.
Crews were able to contain the fire, that extended to the interior near the 8700 block of E Eagle Feather, according to TFD.
Two adults were displaced, no injuries were reported.
