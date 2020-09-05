Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TFD: 2 displaced after porch fire near northeast side

items.[0].image.alt
Tucson Fire Department/Twitter
Tucson Fire Department crews responded to an exterior porch fire near the northeast side Saturday.
EhLSIE9U4AAo_Es.jpg
EhLSIE8UYAAGLpc.jpg
Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-05 16:38:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Fire Department crews responded to an exterior porch fire near the northeast side Saturday.

Crews were able to contain the fire, that extended to the interior near the 8700 block of E Eagle Feather, according to TFD.

Two adults were displaced, no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...