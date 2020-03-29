Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Texas musician performs Facebook Live concert to give back to Tucson community during pandemic

Posted: 11:39 AM, Mar 29, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-29 14:41:00-04
items.[0].image.alt
Growler’s Taphouse owner has been helping the local community, which was heard by Austin, Texas, Singer/Songwriter, JR Sandoval.
download.png

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local business is giving back to the Tucson community by feeding children and older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growler’s Taphouse owner has been helping the local community, which was heard by Austin, Texas, Singer/Songwriter, JR Sandoval.

Sandoval has decided to put together a Facebook live performance in hopes of generating tips and donations.

He will donate 75 percent of his virtual tips to Growler’s to help continue to feed the children and older adults.

Sandoval is a local grown Texan with strong ties to Tucson. He graduated from Canyon Del Oro.

As most of his tours were canceled due to the rising outbreak. Sandoval made the decision to give back to the Tucson community during this time.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.