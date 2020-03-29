Texas musician performs Facebook Live concert to give back to Tucson community during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — A local business is giving back to the Tucson community by feeding children and older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growler’s Taphouse owner has been helping the local community, which was heard by Austin, Texas, Singer/Songwriter, JR Sandoval.

Sandoval has decided to put together a Facebook live performance in hopes of generating tips and donations.

He will donate 75 percent of his virtual tips to Growler’s to help continue to feed the children and older adults.

Sandoval is a local grown Texan with strong ties to Tucson. He graduated from Canyon Del Oro.

As most of his tours were canceled due to the rising outbreak. Sandoval made the decision to give back to the Tucson community during this time.