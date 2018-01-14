Testing electronic security while using drones at the border

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - About 500 feet from the border, the American Border Patrol presented their new technology.

They say this new tech uses sensors that can detect people 500 hundred feet in every direction. For many people within the ABP this is the future and it is already here.

"Since we know we can detect people out there we then married it to a drone, that when we get a detection, we launch a drone to send video back of what it saw."

Glenn Spencer runs the American Border Patrol, he says they originally began this to see how secure the border was.

Spencer says so far, there hasn't been any interest from the government. He says Border Patrol agents currently use the same technology but their sensors have a smaller detection range.