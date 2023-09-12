TEP's 'Trees for You' program reopens for fall

In the video player: Previous coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Have some space in your yard to plant a tree? Incoming fall weather means the Tucson Electric Power is bringing back its 'Trees for You' program, offering up to three 5-gallon shade trees to residential TEP customers at a discounted price of $5 each.

By planting trees on your own property, you add to the overall urban canopy—something studies have shown provides important environmental services to residents in an area. That can include trapping carbon dioxide emissions for cleaner air, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM). The department estimates the state's current urban forests "offset the carbon dioxide production of about 62,500 passenger vehicles per year."

In addition, the DFFM says planting trees adds habitat for urban wildlife, slows storm water runoff, prevents erosion and fights the effects of the urban heat island.

The TEP says if you want to plant trees on your property, the best locations to plant are on a home's south and west sides. This helps reduce sun exposure in the summer, and can serve as a windbreak in winter months

The following are some of the native and non-native trees available as part of the program, and require only low to moderate water use:



Availability to participating customers varies. You can request a specific tree order when signing up on the 'Trees for You' web page, and you will get a notification to pick up your order at one of the following nurseries:



Harlow Gardens | 5620 E. Pima St.

Tucson Cactus & Koi | 7810 N. Oracle Rd.

Civano Nursery | 5301 S. Houghton Rd.

EcoGro, LLC | 657 W. St. Mary’s Rd.

Native Gardens of Green Valley | 20 N. La Canada Dr.

The TEP has also included a number of tree planting tips on the Trees for You page.