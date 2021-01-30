Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TEP warns customers of increase in scam calls

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
This new phone scam uses a text from your bank to fool you
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jan 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-30 18:16:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power says they have received multiple reports regarding scam calls Saturday.

Customers have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to work for the company, and then threatens to stop service for any unpaid bills or damaged electric meters, TEP says. The scammers will use an urgency scheme, along with telling the customer to make a payment over the phone using a pre-paid card within a given amount of time of approximately an hour or less to avoid any disconnected service or shutoff.

TEP says, in part:

TEP never uses high-pressure tactics like these to collect payment. To protect themselves, customers should hang up on scam callers and not follow their instructions to buy prepaid cards.

TEP says they highly encourage customers to visit their information page regarding scams and how customers can protect themselves.

The customer care center is closed today but customers can call the care line at 520-623-7711 for any assistance needed regarding balance or payment due dates. Customer can also go online, here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.