TEP reporting outages near Green Valley

Posted at 12:25 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 15:08:05-05

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Electric Power company is reporting power outages near Green Valley. They Currently have three reports in the area which is leaving around 6,000 customers without power.

TEP is aware of the situation and has dispatched crews to each location, at one location they state equipment is damaged due to weather, the other two locations are currently being investigated.

For more information Click Here.

