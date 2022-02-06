TEP reporting outages near Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Electric Power company is reporting power outages near Green Valley. They Currently have three reports in the area which is leaving around 6,000 customers without power.

Power outages in the #GreenValley area are causing additional issues as traffic lights are out as well. Please use caution as you travel around the community. pic.twitter.com/cjxO4FxGFn — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) February 6, 2022

TEP is aware of the situation and has dispatched crews to each location, at one location they state equipment is damaged due to weather, the other two locations are currently being investigated.

