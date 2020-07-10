TEP prepared for near record-high temperatures this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson is bracing for near record-high temperatures this weekend.

According to Tucson Electric Power, they're prepared for the worst-case scenario.

Spokesperson Joseph Barrios spoke about plans in place.

"Certainly sometimes we could experience outages simply because it is hot use is high and we see situations like the one behind us here where equipment get's damaged we make arrangements so that even if customer demand for power is high we have plenty of power to provide to them but there are situations where outages do occur so we keep an eye on the weather we monitor our system very very closely especially during summer so if there is an issue we are ready to respond right away," Barrios said.

TEP says customers who want to save on cooling bills can do the following:

set the thermostat to around 78 degrees

close all windows

use fans instead of A/C

