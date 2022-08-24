TEP: Power outages due to storm-related damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is reporting a number of outages as the result of "storm-related damage," the utility company shared online.

As many as 1730 customers might be without service on Tucson's south side near the Airport

Additional outages affecting as many as 2,000 customers are shown on TEP's outage map near Kolb and Golf Links, where storm activity hit earlier in the evening.

View today's weather and TEP's outage map for updates.

