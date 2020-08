TUCSON, Ariz. — UPDATE: Power was restored Tuesday around 11:32 a.m.

Original story:

More than 10,000 customers are without power in Tucson Tuesday, according to Tucson Electric Power.

A TEP outage map shows that the areas affected are on the southwest side of the city.

The cause is "suspected equipment damage," according to TEP.

The estimated time of restoration is at 1 p.m. today.

Stay wth KGUN9 for more updates.