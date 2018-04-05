TEP creates new monthly bill design

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Electric Power customers will be getting a new monthly bill design.

TEP has redesigned its monthly bills to include personalized energy use information so their 422,000 customers in Southern Arizona can use it to reduce their energy costs.

The new bills are more colorful and will now produce details about energy use, program participation and pricing plans to help customers manage their energy expenses from month to month.

Customers will begin seeing the new design later in April.

Denise Smith is the Director of Customer Service and Experience for TEP. She says the bill are "easier to read" and that TEP has "added the most frequently-requested information so customers can better understand their energy use."

Some of that information includes:

A customized calculation of average daily cost of electric service

A table that compares average temperature and daily usage during the current billing cycle to the previous billing cycle, as well as the same billing cycle last year

A graph showing up to 24 months of usage history

Additional information about time-of-use and demand-based pricing plans, as well as other TEP programs and services

To see a detailed preview of the new bill, click here.