Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tennessee Amber alert for Noah Clare expanded to Arizona

Posted at 11:52 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 14:15:38-05

A Tennessee statewide AMBER Alert issued for Noah Clare has been extended to Arizona.

Noah and Jacob Clare may possibly be traveling in a Silver 2005 Subaru Legacy with TN TAG 42MY10, last seen in Arizona.

AMBER ALERT: Issued for Noah Clare

Noah may be wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes and may be in the company of Jacob Clare.

Jacob Clare is wanted by Gallatin, TN Police Department for Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. Clare is also wanted by Beaver Dam, KY Police Department for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. Clare is 35-years-old, 6'7" tall, 200 lbs, has multiple tattoos on his left shoulder and arm and may be armed.

Jacob Clare - wanted in multiple states for custodial interference

If you have seen Noah or Jacob Clare or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

AMBER ALERT SCREENSHOT

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!