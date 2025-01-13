Watch Now
Ten arrested in two street racing busts in Tucson over weekend

Tucson Police Department
Ten illegal street racing participants were arrested after two events were broken up over the weekend.

One took place at South 12th Avenue and West Los Reales Road; the other near Aerospace Parkway and Raytheon Parkway.

Tucson Police officers responded to find numerous vehicles driving recklessly and racing at speeds more than 80 miles per hour, according to a TPD social media post.

Ten participants were arrested, including three minors, ages 13, 16 and 17. Those arrested face criminal charges, civil traffic violations and had their vehicles impounded for 20 days.

