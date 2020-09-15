Tempe's first female police chief has resigned after 4 years

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tempe’s first female police chief is stepping down next month after more than four years on the job.

City officials announced Tuesday that Sylvia Moir resignation is effective Oct. 25. The reason for her departure wasn’t disclosed. City Manager Andrew Ching says he intends to appoint an interim police chief soon.

Moir was Tempe’s first police chief hired from outside the department in nearly 50 years when she got the job in March 2016. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods says he appreciates Moir’s contributions to the city and to police agency collaboration regionally.

