Tempe Union to phase out having police officers on campuses

Posted at 9:24 AM, Oct 14, 2021
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Another major Phoenix-area high school district has decided to stop having police officers assigned to its schools.

The Tempe Union High School District’s board voted 3-2 Wednesday night to have the Phoenix and Tempe police departments phase out assigning full-time school resource officers to the 14,000-student district’s campuses by next August.

Tempe Union’s decision follows Phoenix Union High School District's similar decision last year during unrest following the death of George Floyd while being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

Some speakers addressing the Tempe Union board wanted to keep officers at schools while others wanted them replaced with counselors and psychologists.

