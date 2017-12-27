Tempe Police use meditation to cope with stress from the job

Tempe Police is using a new tool to help balance the high risk stress of the badge: meditation.

But Sergeant Raj Johnson is skeptical. He says, "I think people are going to make fun of you just a little bit."

A lot of officers that work with Sgt. Johnson have embraced meditation. One officer says when she goes out on a call, it's "essential" to stay calm and that her "mind is in the right place."

Studies suggest meditation can help people in high stress jobs and re-wire your brain.

During a time of tension between officers and the community, Tempe Police say meditation helps them manage stress on the job and not take it home with them.