Tempe Police use meditation to cope with stress from the job

Officers use meditation to cope

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
6:40 AM, Dec 27, 2017

Police use meditation

Tempe Police is using a new tool to help balance the high risk stress of the badge: meditation.

But Sergeant Raj Johnson is skeptical. He says, "I think people are going to make fun of you just a little bit."

A lot of officers that work with Sgt. Johnson have embraced meditation. One officer says when she goes out on a call, it's "essential" to stay calm and that her "mind is in the right place."

Studies suggest meditation can help people in high stress jobs and re-wire your brain.

During a time of tension between officers and the community, Tempe Police say meditation helps them manage stress on the job and not take it home with them.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top