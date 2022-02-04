Watch
Tempe Home Depot employee arrested for passing $387,500 in counterfeit currency

Posted at 2:29 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 16:33:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tempe Home Depot employee Adrian Jean Pineda was arrested by United States Secret Service for passing $387,500 in counterfeit money.

Pineda was a vault associate and was responsible for handling the cash from registers for bank deposits, according to the criminal complaint Pineda was replacing the genuine currency with counterfeit money.

This took place over the span of four years. Pineda was arrested inside of the Home Depot and will appear in a status hearing in the District of Arizona Federal Courthouse Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

