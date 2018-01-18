Tempe donut shop offers alternative to the "Tide Pod Challenge"

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - YouTube is cracking down on a dangerous new online trend where teens put poisonous laundry gel pods in their mouths, and then eat them like candy.

They're calling it the "Tide Pod challenge" and YouTube is now removing the videos.

Now, a Tempe bakery is joining the talk against eating these squishy pods.

"Hurts Donuts" is selling doughnuts designed to look like the pods, as a way to encourage teens to put down the laundry detergent tab... and eat a doughnut instead.

So far, the Pima County Health Department says they haven't received any calls or incidents about the "Tide Pod Challenge."