Teens plan border event in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. - The Seeds/Semillas border Youth group hosted a border youth dialogue at the U.S./Mexico border in Nogales.

The event spanned both sides of the border fence along International Avenue and served as a way for teens on both sides to share their opinions on immigration.

Both sides of the fence had a stage, music, singers, and informational booths. The event also gave the teens a place to talk and plan.

The teens who live along both sides of the border said all the political talk and heightened feelings at a higher level end up trickling down to them over time and affecting their communities.

A group leader said he hopes his generation can do more than just dream about a better border relationship.

Seeds/Semillas group started last year with gardening, now they're expanding their horizons to include better education on issues that affect them.