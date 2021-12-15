Teenager, woman facing felony assault charges after assault incident near Rincon HS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A teenager and a woman are facing assault charges following an assault incident near Rincon High School Tuesday.

Officers were called out to 5th Street, near Rincon High School at around 4 p.m. for a report of a large fight, according to Tucson Police.

A school monitor was trying to stop a fight that broke out, during that time the monitor was assaulted, police say. The school monitor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken wrist.

At least one teenager and one adult female were arrested. Police say both face felony aggravated assault charges.

Police say they cannot confirm if the teenager is a student at Rincon High School.

KGUN 9 reached out to Tucson Unified School District for comment, the district says there is no information to provide, as the incident occurred off-campus.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

