Teenager fatally shot on Eastside, suspect arrested on multiple charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Nyzaiah Martinez, who was killed during a gathering at a home on South Mann Avenue on the morning of December 2.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found Martinez deceased with gunshot trauma. Homicide detectives determined that Martinez had been confronted by another individual during the gathering, leading to shots being fired.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering forensic evidence, investigators identified the suspect as Aidian Shane Badia. Efforts by the Community Response Team of the Operations Division East led to Badia's arrest on December 5.

Badia has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and prohibited possessor. He is being held at the Pima County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME.