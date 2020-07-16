Teenage girl shot in arm after man threatens to shoot himself in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Police say a young woman is recovering after she was shot in the arm in an apparent domestic violence incident in midtown Tucson Wednesday evening.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. at a home on the 800 block of Glenn Street, near First Ave. Responding officers learned a man in the home had a gun and was threatening to harm himself when the gun went off and struck the woman, who is said to be 18 or 19 years old.

Police say the man is in custody as officers try to determine whether the shooting was accidental. The woman's injuries are not life-threatening.