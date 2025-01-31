Teenage girl killed in early morning car crash, PCSD says

SUMMIT, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash early Friday morning near East Summit Street and South Camino Casitas, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle collision around 4:30 a.m. on January 31, a press release says.

PCSD said when they arrived, they found a Honda Civic with two occupants.

The passenger, a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

The release said the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the PCSD Traffic Unit are investigating the crash, PCSD said.

The department said preliminary findings indicate the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Summit Street when it left the roadway, hit a block wall, and rolled onto its passenger side.

Investigators said they suspect speed, impairment, and lack of seatbelt use were factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.