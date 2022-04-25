Teen, young woman murdered Sunday in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting in Casa Grande that left two people dead.
At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Sonoran Apartments, on Pottebaum Avenue.
When Casa Grande police officers arrived people were giving aid to a victim inside of a car. Police say she had an unknown number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 18-year-old Leslie Cota.
A second victim, a 17-year-old girl, was located directly behind the vehicle and also had an unknown number of gunshot wounds. She was flown to a Valley hospital where she died, police said.
There is no description of the suspect(s) at this time.
After interviewing witnesses, detectives believe a silver/gray newer model Chrysler 300 was involved and may have been driven by the suspect or served as a getaway car. The car was said to have tinted windows, black rims, with a loud exhaust.
Nearly 30 9mm casings were located near the victim's vehicle, detectives said.
A motive remains unclear and it’s also unknown if the two victims were the intended target.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If you have any information contact Detective T. Ellsworth at Tellsworth@casagrandeaz.gov or (520) 421-8711 ext. 6294. You can also contact Silent Witness to remain anonymous.