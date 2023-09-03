Teen left with life-threatening injuries after crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A teen is left with life-threatening injuries from a single vehicle crash on North Stone Avenue and East Elm Street after 3:30 Sunday morning.

A public information officer with the Tucson Police Department told KGUN 9 the teen was taken to the hospital where an adult man later arrived seriously hurt. It was determined the man's injuries were related to the initial crash as well.

Investigators are still looking into this incident. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.