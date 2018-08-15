Teen hit by lightning has long recovery ahead

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Family members say an El Mirage teen struck by lightning while walking has a long road of recovery ahead.

Josiah Wiedman's aunt posted an update Tuesday on a GoFundMe page , a day after the 13-year-old was discharged from Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Danielle Castaneda says her nephew will miss at least two weeks of school and will need speech and occupational therapy.



She also says his short-term memory has been affected.



Several media outlets obtained video from a home surveillance camera showing Josiah and a teenage friend getting hit by the lightning Aug. 8.



The video shows a bright orange and yellow bolt that lasts less than two seconds.



The other boy was not seriously injured.



Josiah's father, William Wiedman, said his son's heart stopped but he had no internal injuries.