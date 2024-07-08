Teen driver drove opposite direction in fatal accident on Casa Grande Hwy, PCSD says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a fatal vehicle collision near 5200 N Casa Grande Hwy on July 4 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The investigation revealed that a Ford pickup truck was driving South on Casa Grande Hwy, and a Chevrolet pickup was driving North on Casa Grande Hwy, however both were in the southbound lane. Both vehicles attempted to swerve to avoid a collision but still collided.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a juvenile, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the Chevrolet was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Ford were uninjured.

Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Unit responded to collect evidence, process the scene, and interview witnesses. This investigation is ongoing.

