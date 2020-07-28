Teamsters threaten strike against U.S. Foods

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Teamsters Local 104 Union said their members have voted to strike against U.S. Foods if the company doesn't agree to a "fair contract" by August 10.

The union said U.S. Foods is not following CDC guidelines, but the company disputes that.

The union claims workers aren't getting enough safety equipment like hand sanitizer and disinfecting sprays for trucks.

They say the company is making employees deliver to places with active cases.

Some of U.S. Foods' major contracts in Arizona are with Banner Health and Brookdale Assisted Living facilities.

The union says 96 percent of the teamsters voted to strike if they don't get a 'more fair' labor contract by August 10.

They say it could have a big impact on the supply chain in Arizona.

Union Vice President Josh Graves said "It's going to create a mass shortage of supplies to a lot of the major hospitals, the senior living centers, the USDA school lunch programs where it supplies free lunches for kids, it's going to affect that as well as the restaurants that are already in a fragile position right now."

U.S. Foods says that is not the case and they will have a contingency plan, if workers go on strike.

"Negotiations are not related to us foods' extensive efforts to minimize the risk of COVID-19 or purported labor law issues and we are disappointed to hear these claims. We are committed to the safety of our associates and customers and compliance with all CDC and Arizona guidance related to COVID-19 as well as federal labor laws," a spokesperson with U.S. Foods tells KGUN9.

The teamsters representative we spoke to says U.S. Foods workers in Arizona went on strike for four days back in 2015.

KGUN9 will continue to follow this negotiation as the end of the contract gets closer.