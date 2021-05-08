Team Up to Clean Up keeps parks beautiful

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the first Friday of the month, Team Up to Clean Up meets to pick up litter at a park in the city. The city wants is expanding the program to allow Tucsonans the opportunity to have their own cleanup projects.

The city is giving those who want to cleanup supplies needed for their project including a bucket with liners, two pairs of gloves, two grabbers, and two safety vests. To learn more about how to host one, click here.

For May's event, the team cleaned up Christopher Columbus Park. They focused on the outer areas where trash tends to fly when the winds pick up.

Jasmine Chan helped organize today's event. She said a lot of this can be avoided.

"Try not to let your trash get out of your trash bags and trashcans," Chan said.

The group also stressed the importance of recycling glass and other recyclable materials.