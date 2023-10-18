Team Up to Clean Up: Help keep Tucson beautiful through this citywide effort

With a metro area of more than 1 million people, keeping Tucson spotless isn't the easiest of tasks.

Enter the citywide clean-up effort known as Team Up to Clean Up.

The program, led by the City of Tucson and a variety of community partners, recruits residents to clean up areas of the city that they call home.

Potential participants can choose a cleanup event listed below and sign up to clean that area on the Team Up website.

After the clean, you report your progress through the online survey.

If the mood strikes, post to social media using the hashtag #TeamUpToCleanUpTucson.

Cleanups in October include:

Oct. 20 - Cleanup on the Southside, starting at R&D Market, 7280 S. Twelfth Ave. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Oct. 21 - Cleanup on Swan Road (exact area TBA). 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Oct. 21 - Cleanup of the Cyclovia route, starting at 200 E. Yavapai Road near Stone and Prince. 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Oct. 23 - Cleanup on the Westside, starting at El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway. 7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Oct. 27 - Cleanup at Greasewood and West 22nd Street. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Oct. 28 - Cleanup on Craycroft; exact location TBA. 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Oct. 30 - Cleanup on the southwest corner of Speedway and Stone. 7 a.m.-10 a.m.