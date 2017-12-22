Team practices general demolition procedure at Davis-Monthan

Bea Rosen
5:25 PM, Dec 21, 2017
5:25 PM, Dec 21, 2017

A team practiced safing-out bombs at Davis Monthan today.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A team practiced safing-out bombs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base today.

What civilians call the bomb squad, the Air Force calls EOD for explosive ordinance disposal.

Today on a special range at DM, EOD flight practiced defusing bombs.

Team members know they could need to disable real-life explosives that can endanger the civilian world. 

Every month the EOD team takes on a different challenge, like improvised bombs or making explosives safe on warplanes.

This month they're practicing general demolition skills.

