Team practices general demolition procedure at Davis-Monthan

Fair
HI: 63°
LO: 44°
A team practiced safing-out bombs at Davis Monthan today.
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A team practiced safing-out bombs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base today.
What civilians call the bomb squad, the Air Force calls EOD for explosive ordinance disposal.
Today on a special range at DM, EOD flight practiced defusing bombs.
Team members know they could need to disable real-life explosives that can endanger the civilian world.
Every month the EOD team takes on a different challenge, like improvised bombs or making explosives safe on warplanes.
This month they're practicing general demolition skills.