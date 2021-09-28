Teachers in Tucson to receive cleaning wipes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson is distributing cleaning wipes to local districts.

The goal of the organization is to keep teachers well stocked, and kids safe and healthy.

Those thousands of packs of Lysol wipes come from a national organization called the Kids In Need Foundation.

Executive director of Treasures 4 Teachers adrienne ledford said <"so, we're getting 40 pallets of lysol wipes for free today. Theres 125 boxes per, theres about 5000 boxes here. I have contacted most of the school districts. And all week they will be coming to pick up as much as they need, so that every teacher can get at least a 6 pack, if not a 12 pack of wipes for their classroom.">

More pallets will be distributed to the Flowing Wells, Marana, and Catalina Foothills school districts Tuesday.

