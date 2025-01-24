Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Teacher's aide at Midtown school arrested for alleged sexual conduct with minor

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted
and last updated

A teacher's aide at Presidio School in Midtown has been arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Crimes Against Children Unit was contacted by Tucson Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 23, regarding allegations of sexual conduct with a minor involving a teacher's aide at the school, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD detectives met with TPD detectives at the school. They determined that the alleged incident happened in late December, offsite from the school's campus between a 16-year-old male and a 22-year-old female aide.

The aide was identified as Isabella Lopez.

Detectives also served a search warrant at Lopez's home and evidence was collected as part of the investigation, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood