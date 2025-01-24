Teacher's aide at Midtown school arrested for alleged sexual conduct with minor

A teacher's aide at Presidio School in Midtown has been arrested on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Crimes Against Children Unit was contacted by Tucson Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 23, regarding allegations of sexual conduct with a minor involving a teacher's aide at the school, according to a news release from Pima County Sheriff's Department.

PCSD detectives met with TPD detectives at the school. They determined that the alleged incident happened in late December, offsite from the school's campus between a 16-year-old male and a 22-year-old female aide.

The aide was identified as Isabella Lopez.

Detectives also served a search warrant at Lopez's home and evidence was collected as part of the investigation, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.