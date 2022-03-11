Teacher of the Year finalist selected as Founder's Day Parade Grand Marshall

MARANA, Ariz. — Jennifer North Morris (Ms. NoMo) of Marana High School was selected as the parade Grand Marshall for Marana's 45th Anniversary Founder's Day.

Morris is a 19 year resident of the community and was a finalist for this year's University of Arizona Athletics and KGUN 9 On Your Side Teacher of the Year.

She says she's proud to be part of the Marana community as well as being an educator, parent and a neighbor.

The 45th Annual Founder's Day is March 19, from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m.

