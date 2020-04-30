TDOT: More trees chopped down, vandalized in Tucson

Several more trees were vandalized on a Tucson street this week -- this time one was even chopped down.

The Tucson Department of Transportation says it happened on Oracle Road south of Roger Road.

It's the second such incident this month. On April 10, TDOT said several trees were cut on Stone Avenue between Speedway and Sixth Street.

TDOT is asking anyone with information on either incident to call 520-791-4444.