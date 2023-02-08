Watch Now
TDM hosting car-free weekend to celebrate Maclovio Barraza Parkway completion

Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 08, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A project between Broadway, Aviation Parkway and Sixth Street is nearing completion, so to celebrate, Maclovio Barraza Parkway will be holding a car-free weekend Feb. 11-12.

The project was part of Downtown Links Phase III, creating a new roadway open to cyclists, runners and anyone who travels without a car.

The Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility will be offering free bike repairs and other activities Sunday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and DTM will also be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m.

