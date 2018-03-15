Tanque Verde Ranch celebrates 150 years

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - The oldest private business in Tucson is celebrating a big anniversary. Tanque Verde Ranch had a 150th-anniversary party today.
The ranch was established in 1868 and has been hosting guest tours for the past 50 years.
The celebrated the milestone today with Mariachi music and margaritas. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was there along with Tanque Verde Ranch managers.