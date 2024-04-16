Watch Now
Tanque Verde Falls vandalized over the weekend

Forest Service -Coronado National Forest
Posted at 9:48 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 13:04:02-04

Tanque Verde Falls, a popular hiking destination in the Coronado National Forest that attracts more than 50,000 visitors a year, was vandalized over the weekend.

Several areas surrounding the falls were covered in graffiti. The Forest Service was made aware of the vandalism on Sunday, according to spokeswoman Kaitlyn Tyler.

Tyler said the Forest Service is developing a plan for full removal of the graffiti and expect it to be completed this week. Tyler said one of the factors playing a role in the cleanup is the proximity of the graffiti to a natural flowing waterway.

"We'll be taking steps to ensure the removal methods do not impact the aquatic habitat," Tyler said via email.

