Taking action to protect our pets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some Arizonans are taking a stance to protect animals by trying to create a new bill at the state level.

SB 1457 was introduced by Senator Brian Fernandez. Currently, it is waiting to be assigned to a committee. The bill would hold breeders accountable for the permits they need, such as a kennel permit and a companion animal breeder permit.

“Sort of called backyard breeding. People that are just doing this on the side and not really fulfilling what they need to be doing to make sure that these animals get to a good home and continue to be loved throughout their lifetime," said Fernandez. This is one thing the bill hopes to address.

“I don’t really see an alternative. I really feel like there’s not. If there had been a way, if people would’ve been self-regulating, we wouldn’t be having these problems," Fernandez explained.

The bill would create a new agency within the Office of the State Veterinarian.

The Tucson Action Team aims to advocate for dogs. Lara Paris founded the group and helped create this bill.

“It’s not regulation, it’s protection. It’s protection for the consumer, it’s protection for the animals," Paris explained about the bill.

Overall, Fernandez and Paris are trying to send a message about protecting pets in Arizona.

“Bills don’t always pass the first year but this is a way to hopefully get the message out there and if it doesn’t pass, then hopefully we'll get the counties to step up to the plate," Fernandez explained.

The Tucson Action Team offers free spay and neuter services to families that need it in Pima County.