Take a dip at these Tucson pools staying open into the fall

With the kids back in school, summer is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still take a refreshing dip in a local community pool. While many of the pools have closed for the season, a number of them are still open. Below is a list of pools and their schedules through Nov. 10.
Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd
- Adult Lap Swim:
- Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Wed.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Recreational Swim:
- Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Friday: Closed
Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd
- Adult Lap Swim:
- Tues.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Thurs.: 6-9 a.m.,11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Recreational Swim:
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday: Closed
Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.
- Adult Lap Swim:
- Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Tues.: 6-9 a.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Recreational Swim:
- Mon.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Tues.: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Thurs.: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Friday: Closed
Edith Ball ARC Recreation Pool, 3455 E. Zoo Ct
- Adult Lap Swim:
- Mon.-Fri.: 6-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Recreational Swim:
- Tuesday and Thursday. 1-5 p.m.
- Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Closed: Sunday
Fort Lowell Pool, 2900 N. Craycroft Road
- Adult Lap Swim:
- Tues. and Thurs.: 1-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Recreational Swim:
- Tues. and Thurs.: 1-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday: CLOSED
Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St
- Adult Lap Swim:
- Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Recreational Swim
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday: Closed
Sunnyside Pool, 1710 E Bilby Road
- Adult Lap Swim:
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Recreational Swim:
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Closed: Mon.-Fri.
Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Adult Lap Swim:
- Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Wed.: 6-9 a.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Recreational Swim:
- Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Wed.: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Monday: Closed
All of the community splash pads, except for the Palo Verde Splash Pad, will remain open through Oct. 31. All splash pads run under the same hours, 8 a.m.-sunset.
A full list of splash pads can be found here.