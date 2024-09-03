Take a dip at these Tucson pools staying open into the fall

With the kids back in school, summer is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still take a refreshing dip in a local community pool. While many of the pools have closed for the season, a number of them are still open. Below is a list of pools and their schedules through Nov. 10.

Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd



Adult Lap Swim:

Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



Recreational Swim:

Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday: Closed

Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd



Adult Lap Swim:

Tues.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 6-9 a.m.,11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Recreational Swim:

Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.



Adult Lap Swim:

Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tues.: 6-9 a.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Recreational Swim:

Mon.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tues.: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday: Closed

Edith Ball ARC Recreation Pool, 3455 E. Zoo Ct



Adult Lap Swim:

Mon.-Fri.: 6-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Recreational Swim:

Tuesday and Thursday. 1-5 p.m. Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Fort Lowell Pool, 2900 N. Craycroft Road



Adult Lap Swim:

Tues. and Thurs.: 1-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Recreational Swim:

Tues. and Thurs.: 1-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: CLOSED

Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St



Adult Lap Swim:

Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Recreational Swim

Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Sunnyside Pool, 1710 E Bilby Road



Adult Lap Swim:

Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Recreational Swim:

Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Closed: Mon.-Fri.

Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road



Adult Lap Swim:

Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.: 6-9 a.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Recreational Swim:

Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed.: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday: Closed

All of the community splash pads, except for the Palo Verde Splash Pad, will remain open through Oct. 31. All splash pads run under the same hours, 8 a.m.-sunset.

A full list of splash pads can be found here.