Take a dip at these Tucson pools staying open into the fall

With the kids back in school, summer is drawing to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still take a refreshing dip in a local community pool. While many of the pools have closed for the season, a number of them are still open. Below is a list of pools and their schedules through Nov. 10.

Archer Pool, 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd

  • Adult Lap Swim:
    • Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Wed.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Recreational Swim:
    • Mon.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Friday: Closed

Catalina Pool, 2005 N. Dodge Blvd

  • Adult Lap Swim:
    • Tues.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Thurs.: 6-9 a.m.,11 a.m.-3 p.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Recreational Swim:
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Monday: Closed

Clements Pool, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr.

  • Adult Lap Swim:
    • Mon.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Tues.: 6-9 a.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Thurs.: 6-9 a.m., and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Recreational Swim:
    • Mon.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Tues.: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Wed.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Thurs.: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Friday: Closed

Edith Ball ARC Recreation Pool, 3455 E. Zoo Ct

  • Adult Lap Swim: 
    • Mon.-Fri.: 6-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Recreational Swim:
    • Tuesday and Thursday. 1-5 p.m.
    • Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Closed: Sunday

Fort Lowell Pool, 2900 N. Craycroft Road

  • Adult Lap Swim:
    • Tues. and Thurs.: 1-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Recreational Swim:
    • Tues. and Thurs.: 1-3 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday: CLOSED

Quincie Douglas Pool, 1563 E. 36th St

  • Adult Lap Swim:
    • Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Recreational Swim
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Monday: Closed

Sunnyside Pool, 1710 E Bilby Road

  • Adult Lap Swim:
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Recreational Swim: 
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Closed: Mon.-Fri.

Udall Pool, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road

  • Adult Lap Swim: 
    • Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Wed.: 6-9 a.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Fri.: 6-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Recreational Swim: 
    • Tues.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Wed.: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Thurs.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Fri.: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Monday: Closed

All of the community splash pads, except for the Palo Verde Splash Pad, will remain open through Oct. 31. All splash pads run under the same hours, 8 a.m.-sunset.
A full list of splash pads can be found here.

