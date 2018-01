TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Tucson police SWAT team responded to a westside apartment building Thursday morning.

SWAT situation at Mission Sierra Apartments near 36th & Mission. @Tucson_Police officers tell me they’re serving a warrant & used flash bangs. Unknown if someone is inside apartment. Live report coming up @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/m1cqL6VcYv — Carlos Herrera (@KGUNCarlos) January 11, 2018

The complex, Mission Sierra Apartments, is at 2410 S. Mission Road.

Police say officers serving a warrant used flash bangs and a megaphone to try to get an armed robbery suspect to come out of the building.