Swarm of bees closes traffic near Stone Avenue and Pastime Road

Tucson Police say traffic near Stone Avenue and Pastime Road is delayed due to a large swarm of bees.
Posted at 6:48 PM, Apr 30, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say traffic near Stone Avenue and Pastime Road is shut down due to a large swarm of bees.

Tucson Fire Department crews are working to control the swarm at this time, police say. In the meantime, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

