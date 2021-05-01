Swarm of bees closes traffic near Stone Avenue and Pastime Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say traffic near Stone Avenue and Pastime Road is shut down due to a large swarm of bees.

Tucson Fire Department crews are working to control the swarm at this time, police say. In the meantime, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

@TucsonFireDept is battling a swarm of 🐝 near Stone/Pastime or maybe it’s a foam party 🎉 Stone is shutdown so avoid the area for the next 30mins or so pic.twitter.com/Yeza0cqwow — TPD K9 Loki (@TpdLoki) May 1, 2021