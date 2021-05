SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 9-year-old boy was reported as missing Friday morning in Sierra Vista.

According to the Sierra Vista Police Department, Noah Wood was last seen at his home in the 200 block of North Enrico Avenue, which is located on the northeast side of the town.

Noah is believed to have left his home on foot around 6 a.m.

SVPD says it is unknown what he is currently wearing.

If you have any information, call 520-803-3551.