SVPD: Man arrested, charged for sexual exploitation of a minor

Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 15, 2021
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man Monday on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release, detectives arrested 50-year-old Scott May after serving a search warrant at his home in the 200 block of Sheila Lane.

SVPD says an IP address that matched the property's location had been used to transfer illicit child images online. Officers were able to recover evidence at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 520-452-7500.

