SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man on child sex charges Tuesday, June 30.

According to a press release, 32-year-old Aaron Dibuono had molested a minor in 2012.

Dibuono was charged with aggravated luring of a minor for sex, luring a minor for sex, furnishing harmful material to a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, child molestation, and involving a minor in a drug offense.

He is currently being held at Cochise County Jail without bond.