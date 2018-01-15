Traffic lights fixed after SUV plows through pole

Elizabeth Jimenez
3:59 AM, Jan 15, 2018
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The traffic lights at the Speedway and Kolb intersection are fixed after an SUV plowed through a pole early Monday morning.

Tucson Police says the vehicle was traveling east on Speedway when the driver crashed into a traffic light pole in the median around 1 a.m..

No one was hurt, but the traffic signals were blinking for a few hours. Crews were able to work and replace the light pole to avoid a messy commute.

