Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Suspicious item investigated on west side

Deputies responded to a report in the area of West Jeffery and South Mark roads
PCSD logo
PCSD
PCSD logo
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 17:52:42-04

TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a suspicious item in the area of West Jeffery and South Mark roads on Thursday morning.

Upon their arrival, it was was determined that item warranted further investigation. The area was cordoned off as members of the Pima Regional Bomb Squad took
over the investigation. Shortly after, the item was rendered safe and collected as evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!