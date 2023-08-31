Suspicious item investigated on west side

TUCSON. ARIZ. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a suspicious item in the area of West Jeffery and South Mark roads on Thursday morning.

Upon their arrival, it was was determined that item warranted further investigation. The area was cordoned off as members of the Pima Regional Bomb Squad took

over the investigation. Shortly after, the item was rendered safe and collected as evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.