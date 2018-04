TUCSON, Ariz. - Midtown traffic restrictions are in place after a suspicious item was found in the area.

A bomb squad is responding to the scene to investigate the item.

Northbound Tucson Blvd. is closed at 1st St.

Eastbound Speedway Blvd. is closed at Norton Ave.

Southbound Tucson Blvd. is closed at Helen St.

Westbound Speedway is closed at Sawtelle Ave.

Stay with KGUN9-TV and kgun9.com for more breaking news alerts and updates.