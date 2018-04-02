Suspicious house fire displaces mother and daughter

TUCSON, Ariz. - A mother and her daughter are out of their home after a suspicious fire broke out this morning.

Fire crews were on-scene around 10 a.m. and had flames under control within 16 minutes.

Tucson Fire says the person who called 911 said smoke alarms were sounding inside the home near the 300 block of W. 24th Street, but there was suspicious activity outside of the home.

Tucson Police cleared the scene so fire crews could control the fire, which originated on the rear of the home and then spread up into the attic.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

The cause is under investigation.